Cannabis Banking Measure Has Been Removed From The Defense Bill

Cannabis Banking Is Pulled From The NDAA Bill

A brand new draft of the latest defense bill will not have the marijuana banking measure included. However, there are still things in action, that may be able to be done. The head sponsor of the bill has made a promise. He pledges to make the proper moves to add the measure back before things are final.

As the House green-lit the first draft of the defense bill in September. Yet as of now that language has been pulled from the new bicameral deal filed on Tuesday. Questions were asked surrounding the idea of whether the Senate would take the same course as the House. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is requesting that broad justice-focused marijuana reform should be addressed. Specifically before passing something like the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act.

This removal is now a delay for advocates and stakeholders who hoped to secure the banking provisions. As negotiators from each chamber avoided the need for a formal discussion and produced a bill without the cannabis language. This newest version will now go through both chambers once more before possibly being sent to Joe Biden’s office.

The Move For Cannabis Banking In The USA

With this, it’s still possible that the newly negotiated legislation could be further amended. The House Rules Committee is expected to take up the measure on Tuesday. As well Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), the chief sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act said he will file an amendment. This will be done to attempt to add his cannabis provisions to the proposal.

“Rep. Perlmutter is disappointed the SAFE Banking Act is not included in the NDAA bill text released today,” Ashley Verville, a spokesperson for the congressman, told Marijuana Moment. “The Senate insists on burying its head in the sand and deny every opportunity to reform our outdated cannabis laws to align state and federal law to improve public safety. As a result, Rep. Perlmutter plans to file an amendment to the NDAA at the Rules Committee which would add the SAFE Banking Act back to the bill.”

Separately, the new defense bill also eliminates an NDAA amendment filed by Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Brian Schatz. Which would have streamlined the application process for researchers who want to investigate cannabis. As well as producing marijuana to be accessible for investigative research. It also doesn’t incorporate a separate Schatz-led amendment. This particular revision would be to federally legalize medical marijuana for military veterans. More specifically for veterans who comply with a state program where they live.