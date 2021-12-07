Carnival (CCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $18.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 24.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 4261.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.52% higher within the past month. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

