Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $37.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 11.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Las Vegas Sands as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, down 9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.18 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.34% and +22.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Las Vegas Sands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research