Tips to stop procrastinating and undertake

It is normal in life that when we strongly desire something we have to overcome various obstacles in order to achieve our goals; This can apply in several important areas of our day to day, but let's focus today on the professional aspect.

When we decide to start our own startup, most of these obstacles are usually external, such as the lack of financing, the maturation of our idea, the formation of the right team, etc., but what can we do when the main obstacle comes from us themselves due to procrastination ?

It is easy to procrastinate, it is enough to tell ourselves that we have enough time to do an activity (even if it is not like that) to postpone it and dedicate ourselves to other less important matters. However, Paul Graham states in his essay The Good Procrastination and Bad Procrastination from the Hackers and Painters series, that we can make use of the former to achieve our goals, since it is almost impossible to get rid of it completely.

Among some of the consequences that bad procrastination can bring to your newly created business and to yourself, are:

Difficulty solving problems

Bad planning and daily organization.

Poor stress management.

Trouble finding motivation.

The good news is that this has a solution, so here are the tips I use to manage procrastination, so that you can start to undertake.

Sleep and eat well: At first it may sound a bit strange that this is the first advice, but it makes sense, if you feel tired and without energy due to the lack of nutrients in your body, it is more likely that you do not focus on work and that easier to give in to distractions. Eat balanced and give your sleep hours the importance they deserve. Extra tip: Keep your work activities out of the room, it will be easier for you to fall asleep.

Spread your project: This of course, it will be better to do it with your loved ones, family and close friends, in this way you will feel an internal impulse to finish, specify and advance more in your daily activities. In addition, if your project really causes you emotion, you will notice when talking about it an indisputable desire to get to work, on the other hand, it never hurts to receive the support and advice of others.

Use technology: Use applications, calendars, reminders and establish work routines with the help of technology, in this way you can better distinguish priorities and dedicate specific times of your day to carry out tedious and urgent tasks and to solve pending tasks .

Your company, your passion: This is perhaps a point that I recommend you consider from the planning of your company. Dedicate your time to projects that you are passionate about, that are even part of your hobbies or activities in which you are good, although not exclusively, the important thing here is that instead of representing a weight, your startup represents everything that you are excited to do .

“The main reason people find it difficult to work on a particular problem is that they don't enjoy it. When you're young especially, you often find yourself working on things that you don't really like, because it looks impressive, for example, or because you've been assigned to work on it, ”Graham says in her essay, so focus first on finding your passion.

Keep distractions away: And finally, the most famous advice, stay away from distractions: if you are prone to checking your social networks every five minutes or if you are one of those who check their messages the moment their cell phone rings (even if they don't have nothing to do with work), then it is best to take time away from your cell phone and other technological devices that are not strictly related to work. You will return to them later.

Although to start you don't need to eliminate procrastination from your life, it is a good idea to start managing it, in this way you may not see so many movies or you will go out with your friends so much, but you will finally be able to start your business, and believe me , will be worth.