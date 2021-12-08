Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Don’t Disregard Soft Skills

Job postings often contain a list of desired qualifications and abilities the employer deems necessary to fulfill the basic functions of the job, such as “proficiency with Microsoft® Office,” “a...

By
This story originally appeared on HR Daily Advisor

Job postings often contain a list of desired qualifications and abilities the employer deems necessary to fulfill the basic functions of the job, such as “proficiency with Microsoft® Office,” “a commercial driver’s license (CDL),” or “X years of corporate accounting experience.” “We need a truck driver. They’d better be licensed to drive for us.”

iStock / Getty Images - HR Daily Advisor

But job postings also often list things like “team player,” “ability to work in a fast-paced environment,” and “good communication skills.” These more nuanced qualities are often referred to as soft skills because they’re not as concrete as the demonstrable and objective ability to program using C++ or operate a forklift.

The Need for More Focus on Soft Skills

Ed Barrientos, CEO of

More About Human Resources

companies

Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

Zoom

A company fires 900 employees in one-sided video call

Entrepreneur en Español
Leadership

How This Maya Angelou Quote Can Fuel Your Ethos at Work and Beyond

Victoria Maitland
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

How to Find Your Calling as an Entrepreneur

Christina Guo

Christina Guo

Technology

How Software Developer Freelancers are Filling the Skill Gap

Steve Taplin

Steve Taplin

Growth Strategies

5 Challenges Confronting Every Business and Their Personal Brand

Liana Zavo

Liana Zavo

Read More