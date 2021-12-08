Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Dec 8, 2021

Companies in The News Are: AAL,AZO,CONN,CNM

By
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL declined 0.2% after the company said that its Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker will retire on Mar 31, 2022 after being in the role for almost nine years.
  • AutoZone, Inc.’s AZO shares jumped 7.6% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings of $25.69 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.83 per share.
  • Shares of Conn's, Inc. CONN gained 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
  • Core & Main, Inc.’s CNM shares surged 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.56 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.


