Bill Gates recommends that the president of Mexico bet on education instead of 'getting oil'

This was his response to the question about what would he advise Andrés Manuel López Obrador if he was in front of him.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In an interview with CNN journalist Andrés Oppenheimer in early 2021, Bill Gates commented that having a good educational system is much more important than getting oil out of the ground. This was his response to the question about what would he advise the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, if he were faced with it.

“Mexico has places like the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, where world-class engineers are trained. But generally speaking, the educational system in Mexico is very weak, for example, in terms of the accountability of teachers in relation to the economic level of Mexico. And having a good educational system is much more important than getting oil out of the ground, "said the founder of Microsoft.

This interview was conducted in the context of the launch of the book " How to avoid a climate disaster", by Gates, where the magnate talks about the importance of migrating to the use of clean and renewable energy.

The billionaire has stressed that the agendas of the world's governments should focus on environmental best practices through education and work. However, he is aware that the dependence that exists on gasoline and other fuels continues to be high, yet he says that countries must move away from the expectation of generating large amounts of money by selling oil or natural gas.

