The Mexican insurtech miituo raises 10 million dollars

The insurtech miituo platform announced a capital raise of 10 million dollars in two rounds, Semilla and Series A, which is positioning itself as a benchmark for the rapid growth that the Insurtech ecosystem is having in Mexico and Latin America.

The injection of capital in miituo , platform car insurance paid per kilometer traveled, was led by Proeza Ventures and also included the participation of the Mexican fund Angel Ventures.

miituo stands out among the 80 insurtech ventures detected in this year 's Endeavor Mexico study . In 2020, the capital raising of these ventures accelerated and reached 23 million dollars, the largest wave since 2017, the year in which several Insurtech startups took off in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and to date has more than 41,000 policies sold.

“Our technology is unique. As far as we are aware, there is no other pay-per-kilometer auto insurance in the world where the payment is 100% variable, with no minimum premium and no device has to be installed in the car or on the cell phone to measure the kilometers traveled. , which makes it extremely attractive to any client. We want more drivers in Mexico and throughout the region to be able to access insurance where they pay the right amount and that takes care of their assets, ”commented Leonardo Cortina, CEO and co-founder of miituo.

With this investment, the company will seek to triple its size, expand regionally, and continue to scale its platform to incorporate new technologies that allow better subscription. Additionally, it will promote its verticals of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and insurance-as-a-service to allow any insurer and commercial channel in Mexico and Latin America to subscribe and market a payment insurance per kilometer using technology of miituo.

There are currently around 210 insurtech in Latin America and investment in the sector reached an all-time high of $ 6.37 billion in 2019 in the region, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson . The insurtech startup in Mexico grew 46% in 2020.