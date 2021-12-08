Elon Musk announces that he will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022

Since 2016 it is known that Elon Musk has been working on a Neuralink , a project that aims to connect brains to computers. It is not being created to be the fun of millionaires, what they want is to help treat spinal damage or neurological problems. In 2021 we were able to see it work in a macaque that could play Pong using the chip that had been implanted in it.

"We hope to have this in our first humans, which will serve to treat severe spinal cord damage, such as tetraplegics, next year," Musk said.

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX had said that the first human tests would be done in 2020, however, that did not happen and he updated the date to 2021. This year in a panel organized by The Wall Street Journal , the billionaire commented that they will take place in 2022. Which is a delay in the original plan.

It is possible that the multiple delays have been due to the strict measures imposed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Musk says the FDA has been tougher than usual on the millionaire's invention in conjunction with Synchron.