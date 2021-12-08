Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Watch In December

2 Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Currently, marijuana stocks are still feeling the effect of volatile trading. As of December 7th, some of the drops in the cannabis sector were from issues with reform. Recently it was picked that the NDAA bill will not include the cannabis banking measure. This created a bit of turmoil for some investors and shareholders. For the first 8 weeks of 2021 cannabis stocks were showing solid upward trading. This movement was much more consistent and gave more hope for the future.

The fight between politicians to end cannabis prohibition is impacting the sector greatly. On a state-level reform is evolving and working for most states. Outside of tax issues in legal states overall the U.S. cannabis industry flourishing. Nevertheless as awesome as it is to find top marijuana stocks to buy better trading is what’s needed. Furthermore, some parts of November actually gave some cannabis stock a boost in momentum.

This increase in momentum back in November allowed for some people to make some money. Yet what this recent uptick displayed is the right catalyst can create a bounce among the sector. Still, the cannabis industry overall is still young but has matured over the years. With more than half of the United States having legalized cannabis you can see that continued growth is inevitable.

Marijuana Stocks And The Growth Of The Cannabis Industry

As things continue to look good out of the market that same progress is capturing more investors. Just make sure you do your research on each marijuana stock you feel is a good choice. Cannabis stocks trade in an unforgiving sector that can go up or down without warning. Still with the fight to end cannabis prohibition many are keeping watch to see how marijuana stock will react. Once the eventual passing of federal reform is made it’s possible to see a sector-wide run. However, this Is speculation as the increased support grows for reform. The cannabis stocks to watch below are a few options to keep an eye on this month.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF)

Tilray, Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business. As well as Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. It provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products. Such as beverages alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

In the company’s most recent news it announced that its medical subsidiary, Aphria, has launched medical cannabis oral strips. Which will be in THC and CBD-rich varieties. Powered by QuickStrip’s™ proprietary technology, each Aphria medical strip contains a thin, edible film. Each film strip contains rapidly dissolving micronized cannabinoids. A technology that absorbs directly into the bloodstream. This will provide patients with a fast-acting, convenient, and precise dosing experience. Which will be intended for relief from a range of conditions.

Words From The Company

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Tilray’s medical brands, Aphria, Symbios, and Tilray, are relentlessly committed to investing in patient wellness through a portfolio of new innovative product offerings, GMP-certified cultivation, and the earned trust of the medical community. The launch of the Aphria-branded medical strips is a compelling proof point in this regard. And, given the growing expansion of medical cannabis across the globe. We believe we are exceptionally well-positioned in this high-growth, high-margin market moving forward. We look forward to extending our leadership in medical cannabis and to delivering value for patients and shareholders alike.”

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers. And cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. Back on November 19th reported that Delta, BC cannabis and produce operations continue. Yet despite severe weather conditions. A previous “State of Emergency” declared for the Delta area has since been canceled.

The Company continues to monitor weather conditions and has taken precautions. These measures are to ensure that its greenhouse facilities in Delta, British Columbia can operate without interruption. Although weather-related road closures are posing some challenges to their suppliers. As well as transportation partners, both Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms Fresh have. To which both will continue to, proactively put in place contingency plans.

These plans will be to address the evolving situation and, at this time. Neither expects the weather-related impacts to have a material, if any, impact on fourth-quarter revenue. With this Village, Farms is continuing to show innovation and more growth. As this further develops it gives more reason as to why the company is good Canadian marijuana stock to watch.