These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Chris Hohn

Chris Hohn is an activist investor and a British billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. In 2003, Hohn founded the TCI Fund Management, or the Children's Investment Fund Management. He has an MBA from Harvard and has worked for Richard Perry's hedge fund, Perry Capital, before founding his own hedge fund. Let’s take a look at the ten top holdings of Chris Hohn.

Top Ten Holdings Of Chris Hohn

We have used the latest 13F filing (September 30, 2021) of the TCI Fund Management to come up with the top ten holdings of Chris Hohn. Following are the top ten holdings of Chris Hohn:

Boston Properties

Founded in 1970, it is a real estate investment trust that develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. Hohn owns over 12.9 million shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) at an average estimated price of $96.04. These shares have a market value of over $1.40 billion, and account for 3.36% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q2 2020. Boston Properties shares are up over 20% YTD and are currently trading over $114.

Alphabet (Class A)

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that works through Google and Other Bets segments. Hohn owns 618,021 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares at an average estimated price of $1088.47. These shares have a market value of over $1.65 billion, and account for 3.94% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q4 2017. Alphabet (Class A) shares are up over 60% YTD and are currently trading over $2,900.

S&P Global

Founded in 1917, this company offers ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets. Hohn owns over 4.8 million shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) at an average estimated price of $282.68. These shares have a market value of over $2.04 billion, and account for 4.88% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q1 2017. S&P Global shares are up over 40% YTD and are currently trading over $470.

Moody's

Founded in 1900, this company offers credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. Hohn owns over 6.5 million shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) at an average estimated price of $145.15. These shares have a market value of over $2.33 billion, and account for 5.56% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q4 2012. Moody's shares are up over 35% YTD and are currently trading over $398.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Founded in 1881, it is a holding company that offers rail service. Hohn owns over 55.86 million shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) at an average estimated price of $39.63. These shares have a market value of over $3.64 billion, and account for 8.68% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q1 2018. Canadian Pacific Railway shares are up over 5% YTD and are currently trading over $72.

Visa

Founded in 1958, this company offers digital payment services. Hohn owns over 19.9 million shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) at an average estimated price of $191.74. These shares have a market value of over $4.44 billion, and account for 10.59% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q2 2019. Visa shares are down over 5% YTD and are currently trading over $205.

Canadian National Railway

Founded in 1919, this company deals in rail and related transportation business. Hohn owns over 36.6 million shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), having a market value of over $4.53 billion, and accounting for 10.81% of Hohn’s portfolio. Canadian National Railway shares are up over 19% YTD and are currently trading over $130.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company offers software, services, devices, and solutions. Hohn owns over 16.6 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an average estimated price of $148.97. These shares have a market value of over $4.70 billion, and account for 11.22% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q4 2017. Microsoft shares are up over 50% YTD and are currently trading over $336.

Charter Communications

Founded in 1993, this company offers broadband communications services. Hohn owns over 10.3 million shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) at an average estimated price of $273.97. These shares have a market value of over $7.5 billion, and account for 17.98% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q2 2016. Charter Communications shares are down over 1% YTD and are currently trading over $650.

Alphabet (Class C)

Hohn owns over 2.9 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) at an average estimated price of $1,055.31. These shares have a market value of over $7.86 billion, and account for 18.77% of Hohn’s portfolio. Hohn first took position in the stock in Q3 2017. Alphabet shares are up over 65% YTD and are currently trading over $2,900.