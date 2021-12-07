A Metaverse for Dogs: Floki Inu (FLOKI) Crypto Pops on Plans for New Virtual World

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Even the harshest of Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) critics can’t argue that the token isn’t trendy. In fact, it’s probably one of the trendiest digital currency plays available right now. In addition to being a pupcoin — a hyper-niche class of tokens which all bear dog logos — it is a non-fungible token (NFT) play. Now, it’s taking a major step into the metaverse, a sub-category of blockchain plays which has drawn the awe of many an investor in recent months. Some new insight into this metaverse is coming today — and it’s causing the Floki Inu (FLOKI) crypto to boom.

Source: Zie Project/ShutterStock.com

You’ve likely seen Floki Inu somewhere on social media; its followers have a huge Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) presence and are known to pump their token with hashtags whenever possible to increase its exposure. You might even have seen the FLOKI token in the wild somewhere; in addition to subway campaigns in Europe, the developers have inked sponsorship deals with professional soccer teams from India, Italy and Spain.

While the main interest in FLOKI from short-term investors is arbitrage, its long-term holders have a robust vision for the future. Right now, the network is capitalizing on the NFT trend with its portal. Using the portal, holders can claim unique FLOKI NFTs and trade them. An educational component of the ecosystem will help users learn the ins and outs of cryptocurrency. Most notable to investors right now, though, is its coming Valhalla metaverse — something which is coming sooner than you might expect.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Crypto Boosted as Pup-Themed Metaverse Gets a Release Date

The metaverse is a topic of major interest right now in the wake of Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ: FB ) pursuit of the space. Blockchain metaverses stand to be the future of social networking, allowing users to immerse themselves in a three-dimensional space contrary to the usual timeline. Floki Inu (FLOKI) crypto owners will be pleased to see their own digital space is coming quite soon, too.

Floki developers have said on Monday that the Floki Inu metaverse, called Valhalla, will be launching in the first quarter of 2022. Specifically, they say they are pushing for a release in February. This particular metaverse will continue building on Floki’s NFT capabilities. It will be a play-to-earn, NFT-based gaming metaverse; this means users will be able to put their skills to the test and earn real-life income. In addition to utilizing NFTs as in-game items, developers say these NFTs will be upgradeable. This will in turn make them more useful in the game and more valuable on the FlokiSwap market.

In the wake of this news, the FLOKI token is seeing a healthy boost to its value. Currently, the Floki Inu crypto is up over around 12% on the day. Trading volume is on the decline however, dropping about 30% over yesterday when the news first surfaced.

The post A Metaverse for Dogs: Floki Inu (FLOKI) Crypto Pops on Plans for New Virtual World appeared first on InvestorPlace.