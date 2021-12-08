Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Organ grinders digitize their tips to rescue tradition

Mexican organ grinders already receive cooperations through debit and credit cards and QR code.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Mexico there is a tradition that clings tooth and nail to avoid extinction: the organ grinders . It is difficult to imagine a Sunday afternoon down Alameda Central or Calle Madero in the Historic Center of Mexico City without the characteristic sound of these musicians, but 34 years ago the last German house that manufactured these instruments closed .

However, organiliers are being digitized by Mercado Pago with technologies such as the QR code and credit or debit cards to be able to receive their tips.

The initiative started with the participation of 17 organ grinders from Mexico City, State of Mexico, Pachuca, Tijuana and Guadalajara to face the decrease in the use of cash and the boom in digital payments caused by the pandemic .

Image: Courtesy Mercado Pago

“We as organ grinders are very proud of our tradition and we want it to continue to be preserved because it is part of our identity as Mexicans. With the arrival of the pandemic, we realized the importance of digitizing our trade, since it has become more common for people not to carry cash, ”says Víctor Maya, organ grinder for more than 15 years. "We decided to take this step so that they can cooperate with us through their cell phones or cards with all the confidence and security," adds Maya.

The group of musicians received training from Mercado Pago to receive tips through QR codes and Point Blue, the debit and credit card reader.

“We are very excited to know that this group of organ grinders found in our digital tools a way to reactivate their craft. We want to make technology available to everyone to generate true financial inclusion in Mexico, ”said Enrique Horcasitas, Director of Point de Mercado Pago.

More About Digitization

Digitization

4 actions to reinvent SMEs in the face of digital acceleration

Jesús García Martínez
Payment Market

How does Mercado Pago work? Here is a guide for beginners, entrepreneurs and ecommerce users

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río

Digitization

They launch a platform to promote the digital transformation of MiPymes

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

Learn about 29 mantras and phrases from successful Latino founders

Hugo Cen

Hugo Cen

Prepare to Succeed

What Interior Designers Need to Know About Digital Marketing Sales and Lead Generation

Marilisa Barbieri
Elon Musk

Elon Musk announces that he will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More