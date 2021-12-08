Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The robot Sophia will now exist in the physical and virtual worlds within the metaverse.

100 avatars of the robot Sophia will be auctioned for five days.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Metaverses are becoming more and more popular, little by little more people and investors are getting involved. This time, the news is that the famous humanoid robot, Sophia , will exist as an NFT in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse. It will be an animated version of the robot and will be auctioned as part of the “Noah's Ark” project.

beingAI

The next step within the metaverses are the iNFTs, which will be smart non-fungible tokens. In other words, assets will have AI personality and immutable intelligence as part of their programming.

The development was a joint effort. Jeanne Lim, Sophia's original creator, was the one who created the digital version of the robot "Sophia beingAI" in her new company beingAI. Artist Andrea Bonaceto helped bring the vision to life so that Sophia's avatar could become her best. Now beingAI has partnered with NFT creator Alethea AI to launch 100 Sophia tokens for auction on December 16.

The auction will last 5 days and 20 NFTs will go on sale per day. The collection is called "The Transmedia Universe of Sophia beingAI". Additionally, the show will be illustrated by Pat Lee, an animator known for his work on famous Marvel and DC comics.

