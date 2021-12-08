Recursion (RXRX) Inks Neuroscience and Oncology Deal With Roche

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX announced that it has entered into a new collaboration with Genentech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche RHHBY, to advance novel medicines in areas of neuroscience and oncology indication. The deal is worth several billion dollars.

Per the agreement, Recursion is entitled to receive an upfront payment of $150 million and additional performance-based milestone payments. The company will work with R&D units of both Roche and Genentech in order to leverage technology-enabled drug discovery through the recursion operating system for identifying novel targets and advance medicines in neuroscience and oncology indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche and Genentech together may start up to 40 programs. Upon successful development and commercialization, each of these programs might yield more than $300 million for Recursion as sales-based milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

With this collaboration, the companies are looking to build a model of technology-driven drug discovery, and develop medicines against novel targets in neuroscience and oncology indications.

We remind investors that Recursion started trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange following its initial public offering on April 16, 2021.

The company’s clinical pipeline currently consists of several pipeline candidates being developed in early to mid-stage studies for treating different types of indications.

Recursion plans to initiate a parallel-group, two-stage, phase II/III study evaluating REC-2282 for the potential treatment of NF2 meningiomas in early 2022. The company also plans to initiate a phase II study on another candidate, REC-994, for treating cerebral cavernous malformation early next year.

The company is looking to start two separate phase II study on REC-4881 and REC-3599 for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis and GM2 gangliosidosis, respectively, in the first half of 2022.

Please note that Recursion has collaboration with Bayer AG BAYRY to discover small-molecule drug candidates with the potential to treat fibrotic diseases.

Earlier this month, Recursion expanded its existing strategic collaboration with Bayer to include the former’s inferential search capabilities, enabling Bayer to accelerate the work on fibrotic diseases.

