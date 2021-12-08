Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Admits 'Inaccuracies' On Her First Cover

The entrepreneur faced inaccuracies in an article that discussed Theranos's technological capabilities.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Tuesday, US Attorney Robert Leach continued his questioning of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes at her fraud trial after a week-long recess. At one point during the testimony, Leach asked the 37-year-old entrepreneur about information featured in Fortune 's 2014 cover story "This CEO is looking for blood," written by Roger Parloff.

Leach asked about a specific part of the article, which mentioned that Theranos "currently offers more than 200, and is increasing to offer more than 1,000, of the most commonly requested diagnostic blood tests, all without the need for a syringe."

He asked Holmes if he agreed that the statement was inaccurate, to which she replied, "Now I believe it."

The Fortune article was the first major cover story on the former CEO and was featured in various company promotional folders and in a PowerPoint presentation.

Holmes said he did not recall forwarding the Fortune article to investors or potential investors when asked.

Holmes's testimony is scheduled to continue today, and the case is scheduled to conclude in mid-December. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison .

