2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before 2022

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your Next Years Watchlist

Marijuana stocks are still experiencing a good amount of up and down trading. From this volatile action, there’s still a chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy. As many in the cannabis industry saw the cannabis banking measure has been removed from the NDAA. To much surprise, the market did not react as badly as some may have believed. In fact, some cannabis stocks have been able to stay in the green.

As for the other half of the sector, this is not the case. The thing with the cannabis sector is the unpredictable trading pattern. With the amount of volatility that is in the sector, it can be tough to capitalize on the price swings. Especially with how most marijuana stocks have been trading over the last several months. Which is mostly due to the battle to enact federal cannabis reform.

In regards to federal cannabis reform, it may be safe to say that ending cannabis prohibition is on the way. As more confidence from investors is regained with increased support for the reform this may impact the sector. Meaning that with the eventual ending of prohibition it is possible to see more consistency in trading for marijuana stocks.

Cannabis Stocks Are Working To Build More Momentum

However, in this sector things are not always so simple as anything can change. That’s why it’s best to keep an eye open learn about what’s going on in the niche. The more you know and are aware of what happens the better chance you have at making the right investment. Not to mention mitigating risk inside of a risky sector. Nevertheless, 2021 has been a year of growth and test of what the cannabis industry is made of. Especially in the United States where the dominant share of the industry lives. Below are a few cannabis stocks to watch heading into 2022.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In the Market

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator. With this it cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products. As well as branded cannabis packaged goods. The company’s cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. In addition, Ayr Wellness Inc. operates medical retail dispensaries.

In recent news, the company announced it has gained approval to begin its Arizona cultivation and production facility. Following this release, the company also announced the launch of its 12 day giving initiative. This project is being done to provide support for local communities and people impacted by cannabis prohibition. Beginning December 13th and concluding Friday, December 24th, the “12 Days of Giving” will support nonprofits with local ties. The company is setting up to see a strong finish before the start of the new year. With 2022 around the corner many are keeping n eye on this cannabis stock to watch. Hopefully, 2022 brings with it better trading.

Words From The Company

“As the cannabis industry continues to grow and solidify its place in American culture, brands have a responsibility to give back to their communities and assist those adversely affected by prohibition,” says Jon Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness. “Our ‘12 Days of Giving’ program benefits from our scale as an MSO by connecting our business and customers with organizations which directly support the unique needs of each of their communities.”

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. In the last few days, Cresco has made some important updates. Back on December 7th, the company announced the opening of the 44th Dispensary in Pensacola FL. As the industry continues to grow so does Cresco Labs. Especially in a market like FL where the company is further growing its presence. In more recent news the company has also won an award.

This honor is for the Clio cannabis award for social justice documentary. “The Sentence of Michael Thompson” documentary trailer earned a Silver Clio from the 2021 Clio Cannabis Awards. Which is the most prestigious program honoring marketing & communications work. As the company continued to show more progress moments like this give more faith to investors. In addition to these same investors feeling the company is solid marijuana stock to watch.

Words From The SVP Of Marketing

“It is an honor for our efforts to be recognized for the second consecutive year by such a prestigious platform. Top recognition for ‘The Sentence of Michael Thompson’ is very special because social equity and social justice are core to the company’s mission, and the film aims to help people truly understand the gravity of the impact of injustice on the lives of people adversely impacted by The War on Drugs,” said Cory Rothschild, SVP of Marketing.