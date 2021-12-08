Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's full-year earnings has moved 37.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BVH has moved about 134.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -10.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Caleres Inc. (CAL). The stock is up 54.4% year-to-date.

In Caleres Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, so BVH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #233. The industry has moved +22.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Caleres Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

