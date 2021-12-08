Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Before 2022? 2 Top Cannabis Stocks With Dividends For Shareholders

Are You Looking For Long-Term Investments?

Are you looking for top marijuana stocks to buy before 2022? In December most of the cannabis sector is trading near the lowest values they experienced this year. This week cannabis investors have received the news that the NDAA no longer has cannabis banking reform attached to it. This has severely impacted cannabis stocks negatively in the market in 2021. But although the cannabis sector has seen declines many leading cannabis companies continue to deliver significant revenue growth throughout the year.

In addition, many top-tier companies have continued expanding rapidly throughout the US. Because cannabis banking is again delayed leading US MSOs to have a limited number of ways to raise capital and fund cultivation facilities. For the most part, marijuana REITs have played a major role in helping lead cannabis companies in this area.

This has given the top cannabis REIT the ability to achieve a long-term lease portfolio with some of the leading state-licensed cannabis companies. As delays in congress continue to affect the cannabis sector the only pot stocks that have not suffered significant losses this year are cannabis REITs. In most cases, these marijuana stocks also provide a dividend to shareholders giving them an incentive for the long hold.

Finding The Best Pot Stocks For Your Long Term Portfolio

Before investing in cannabis stocks, it’s always important to do your own due diligence on a company. Ultimately researching a company’s financials and press releases can give you an idea of the company’s growth potential. In addition, watching how a stock behaves in the market can also help you establish the best entry point for your position. Learning how to read a stock’s trading patterns using market tools can help make you a successful trader. For those investors looking to invest in the cannabis industry for the long term here are 2 top marijuana stocks for your long-term portfolio in December.

Best Marijuana Stocks For Long Term Investing In 2022

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

One of the largest marijuana REITs is Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. a real estate investment trust with a focus on the US-licensed cannabis industry. Presently, the company has a total of approximately 7.5 million rentable square feet and 2.7 million square feet under development. Primarily, these properties are 100% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of about 16.7 years. Currently, the company owns 76 properties across 19 states. As of November 3rd, IIP has invested a total of $1.5 billion and committed another $391.7 million to reimburse tenants for property improvements. IIP continues to close acquisitions including properties in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts expanding its lease portfolio significantly in 2021. In addition, the company announced acquired a property in California and is executing a long-term lease with Gold Flora. Also, the company expanded its long-term real estate partnership with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GDNSF) in New York.

In November IIP reported its third-quarter 2021 results with general total revenues of about $53.9 million for the quarter. This represents an increase of 57% year over year. To highlight, the company recorded net income to common stockholders was approximately $29.8 million in Q3 or about $1.20 per diluted share. IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share In October representing an increase of 28% year over year. Currently, the company has approximately $127.3 million in cash and about $554.4 million in short-term investments.

IIPR Stock Performance

IIPR stock is trading at $264.00 on December 8th up 3.87% in the past five trading days. Currently, the stock has a 52-week price range of $155.03-$264.27 and is up 45.12% year to date. According to analysts at CNN Business IIPR stock has a 12-month median price target of $290.00 per share. In this case, this would represent an increase of 9.69% from its last trading price. Because it has displayed much stability in 2021 IIPR stock could be one of the best marijuana stocks for long-term investing in 2022.

Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust focusing on sustainable real estate with attractive risk-adjusted returns. In specific, Power REIT owns a growing portfolio of Controlled Environment Agriculture or CEA properties in the form of greenhouse and associated processing space. As it stands, the properties are leased to tenants that are licensed to produce medical cannabis at the facilities. The properties are targeting expansion and Power REIT has the option to fund the capital costs of property upgrades. In addition, Power REIT’s greenhouse properties are an environmentally friendly cultivation solution.

Power REIT expanded its Colorado footprint by acquiring a 10-acre property that includes the construction of a 12,000 square foot greenhouse space. As a result, this gives the company investment properties across Southern Colorado with over 83 acres and 383,328 square feet of CEA facilities. In September the company acquired a 556,146 square foot cannabis greenhouse cultivation and processing facility for $18.4 million. This facility will be the largest cannabis cultivation facility in Michigan and one of the largest in the US. In November Power REIT has 21 CEA properties totaling more than 1 million square feet. For the third quarter, the trust paid dividends of $0.484375 per share for a total of $1.9375 per total share.

PW Stock Performance

PW stock is trading at $61.00 on December 8, 2021, up 9.23% in the past month. Currently, PW stock has a 52-week price range of $26.00-$70.90 and is up 109.21% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks, PW stock has a 12-month average price target of $86.00 per share. In this case, this would represent an upside of 41.61% from its current trading price of $61.00. In 2022 PW stock could be a top cannabis stock to watch for your long-term portfolio.

