Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Schlumberger (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $31.06, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 9.9% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 10.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $22.79 billion, which would represent changes of +85.29% and -3.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Schlumberger has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.07, which means Schlumberger is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

