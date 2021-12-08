BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $923.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 4.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.14, down 0.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 14.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $38.93 per share and revenue of $19.39 billion, which would represent changes of +15.11% and +19.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.85.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research