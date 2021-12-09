Stage3 Raises INR 20 Crore In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Delhi-based social commerce startup Stage3 has raised INR 20 crore in a pre-Series A round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures and LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP along with Let’s Venture, Stanford Angels, among others.

Pexels

Stage 3 is powering the creator economy in fashion and lifestyle while providing a personalized engaging social shopping experience for India’s GenZs and millennials, said a statement.

“Stage3 demonstrated the best of both worlds – marrying e-commerce to influencer driven social interactions can become a thriving business idea and this got us interested in their business. Indian consumers are already moving to online shopping in an accelerated manner.The next big disruption in the e-commerce value chain will be driven by social commerce and user-generated recommendations,” said Ankur Mittal, co-founder of IPV.

"Our Vision at Stage3 is to build the next generation of fashion commerce for young India that is social, personalized and influencer led. Our AI powered app will dramatically change how consumers shop by building a hyper-personalized feed reflecting their interests, personal style, size and brand preferences. In addition they will be able to share their wishlist, group shop with friends and directly connect with sellers,” said Sabena Puri, co-founder and CEO of Stage3.

Stage3 is a full-stack social commerce marketplace for fashion and lifestyle where content, social interactions and commerce converge. It delivers to its digitally native customers a curated, discovery-led, hyper-personalized shopping experience interacting directly with more than 1 million fashion influencers and 2 million small fashion entrepreneurs and brands that form the creator economy in India, added the statement.