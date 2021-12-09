What is Radical Empathy?
The idea that employers should empathize with their workers is relatively new. Just ask Bob Cratchit how empathetic his employer, Mr. Scrooge, was in Victorian-era England. Of course, by the...
The idea that employers should empathize with their workers is relatively new. Just ask Bob Cratchit how empathetic his employer, Mr. Scrooge, was in Victorian-era England. Of course, by the end of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Tale, and thanks to some supernatural intervention, Scrooge came around and developed genuine sympathy for the plight of the Cratchit family.
But sympathy is not the same as empathy.
Sympathy Isn’t the Same as Empathy
Consider the definitions of these words from Merriam-Webster:
Sympathy: “the feeling that you care about and are sorry about someone else?s trouble, grief, misfortune, etc.”