Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 38.3% from its 52-week low price of $81.23/share.

- Zacks

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

VNQ in Focus

The underlying MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index is made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the real estate sector. VNQ charges 12 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The ETFs on the U.S. real estate sector has been surging lately on still-low rates. Bets that the new COVID-19 variant Omicron may cause milder illness than previously feared, fears over further lockdowns have been eased. Investors’ renewed confidence in the real estate sector has also been noticed.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VNQ has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research