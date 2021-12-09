Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Google to Give a $1,600 Bonus to Employees Worldwide in Response to Covid-19

All employees, including interns and the tech giant's extended workforce, will be eligible to receive the one-time cash bonus.

By

Google annouced that it will give an additional bonus of $1,600, or its equivalent, to staff members across the globe this month. All employees, including interns and the tech giant's extended workforce, will be eligible to receive the one-time cash bonus, a company spokesperson told Reuters

Related: Google's Year in Search 2021 Was Led by Sports and 'Squid Games', But Other Trending Topics Might Surprise You

The additional bonus comes as many employees continue to struggle in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March, an internal company survey revealed that its employees' wellbeing had dropped over the past year, and Google has tried to lessen the burden on its staff with work-from-home allowances and $500 wellbeing bonuses. The company spokesperson did not specify how much Google has reserved in total for its employee-wellness efforts. 

In early March 2020, Google advised all of its employees in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa to work from home. Since then, the company has planned for an eventual hybrid schedule, which would require employees to come into the office three days a week. 

Related: Google Plans to Stop Targeting Ads Based on Your Browsing

But plans for that hybrid model continue to be postponed. Last week, Google moved its return-to-office date yet again in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant; now, the full reopening, which was scheduled for Jan. 10, has been pushed indefinitely into 2022, as experts stress ongoing uncertainty surrounding the virus. 

Amanda Breen

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Amanda Breen is an editorial assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Instagram Is Bringing Back Users' Favorite Feature Early Next Year

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

'I Blundered the Execution': CEO Issues Apology After Brutally Laying Off 900 Employees

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

Bill Gates Gets Emotional About Divorce, Empty Nesting: 'It's Been a Year of Great Personal Sadness For Me'

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

EGADE Business School presents Search Fund Accelerator with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Entrepreneur en Español
Leadership

​​How to Truly Make an Impact When Giving Back

Par Chadha

Par Chadha

News and Trends

Instagram Is Bringing Back Users' Favorite Feature Early Next Year

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More