Company News for Dec 9, 2021

Shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB gained 1.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

United Natural Foods, Inc.’s UNFI shares jumped 13.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.97 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY increased 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.53 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share.

Solo Brands, Inc.’s DTC shares plummeted 8.7% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share.

