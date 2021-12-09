Why is ManpowerGroup (MAN) My Top Stock for 2022?

As we close the books on 2021, most investors are turning their attention to the stocks ready to excel in the year ahead. In that regard I selected ManpowerGroup (MAN) as my top pick for 2022. Why? Get the full story below….



shutterstock.com - StockNews

ManpowerGroup (MAN) was one of my picks for the year ahead.

Back to why I am so fond of MAN for the year ahead…

You probably recognize the name Manpower. This is one of the oldest and largest staffing firms. Not just temporary help, but also working with companies to find permanent hires.

Employment is one of the hottest growth areas as the economy gets back to full employment after the damage inflicted by the Coronavirus’. But also because of all the supply chain issues and the difficulty hiring staff by businesses far and wide. This points to HIGH demand for labor which generally increases margins for a staffing company like Manpower.

Add this all up together and you appreciate why the Outsouring- Staffing Services industry is not just A rated, but actually the #6 rated industry out of all 124 that we measure. So this is a hot group to lean into. And Manpower is considered one of the premier players in the industry making it the easy choice at this time.

As you know with me, there is always a value angle to these selections. Here we have a stock that rose to $125 mid year before an insane round of profit taking under $100. That is just the nature of over exuberant sector rotations we have seen come and go over the past year.

So not only is $125 the previous high, but also the average street target is $130. Even better, is the 5 Star analyst at Robert Baird who is pounding the table with a street high $141 target.

The POWR Ratings Value Score concurs with this notion as MAN is in the 98.92 percentile. Meaning that only 1% of all stocks has more attractive value attributes covering the 31 different value factors that lead to our Value score.

To sum it up, the economic trend is our friend as employment will be a hot area for quite some time as we fight our way back to full employment. This nearly guarantees solid earnings growth for Manpower in the coming year. The cherry on top is the exceptional value proposition. Add the two together and MAN is yet another stellar pick to excel in 2022.

MAN shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, MAN has gained 7.61%, versus a 26.34% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

