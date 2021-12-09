Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The new WhatsApp update will notify you when someone takes a screenshot of your conversation

The app is rumored to add a third popcorn when someone takes a screenshot.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp continues to work to be the most used messaging application in the world. In addition to adding updates to maintain the engagement of its users and not be left behind, it cares a lot about the security and privacy that its users provide. Its latest updates have been aimed at improving these factors so that people feel more protected.

It is not official, but it is rumored that this time what they will add will be another blue dove . As you know, a gray dove means that the message was sent, two gray popcorn that arrived, when the popcorn turns blue, it was read. Now a third blue check mark will be added to indicate when someone takes a screenshot of your conversation.

At the moment there is no way to know if someone is sharing your messages in this way. It is very common for private messages to be filtered, with this they want to protect the data of all their users. Inside the rumor they say that the update will be available from next year.

