This is the first HyperX video game room in Mexico with virtual reality devices and everything a gamer needs

If you are planning your next group vacation and there are gamers among your family and friends, this interests you. The Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya announced the opening in its facilities of the first HyperX video game room in Mexico, the HyperX Gaming Lounge .

Cortesía Hyperx Gaming Lounge / Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

The innovative game room was created thanks to a collaboration between RCD Hotels , owners of the luxurious resort, and HyperX , the games division of HP Inc. It is an interactive room equipped with everything necessary to provide an immersive experience for players.

"The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya brings a unique value to the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya that goes beyond just serving children and teenagers. The world of games and electronic sports has grown exponentially in recent years. years, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of our industry, " said Mariana Briseño , public relations manager for RCD Hotels , in a statement.

What does the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya offer gamers?

In line with its slogan “We're All Gamers” , this room includes everything to satisfy any gamer, from beginners to experts. It is also designed to host video game events and tournaments , and to feature industry personalities and influencers from around the world.

The new entertainment space was designed with the needs of gamers in mind. For example, its futuristic environment with simple and geometric elements, create a totally immersive gaming experience. In addition, it is equipped with state-of-the-art devices: special high-performance computers for gaming , consoles , a virtual reality station and the latest HyperX products, which offer an enhanced experience for any type of gamer.

The HyperX video game room is exclusive for those staying at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya . All guests over 10 years old can use the facilities from Monday to Sunday from 2pm to 12am. However, it should be noted that children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult or present a signed consent form.