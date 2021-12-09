Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
FDA Approves AstraZeneca Drug For Those Still At High Risk Of COVID Infection

The drug Evusheld will be available in the United States for free in no time.

There are people who have not been able to get vaccinated due to certain medical conditions. There are also people who, despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, did not have the expected immune response and are still at high risk when they become infected. Big Pharma has been working on drugs that work as an alternative to reagents. The FDA just approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca drug to prevent contagion.

This should only be consumed by those who have not been vaccinated, are not infected and are not exposed. It can be administered to people 12 years of age and older who weigh more than 40 kg. The first doses will be available in the United States very soon. AstraZeneca will supply 70,000 doses to the US government and these will be distributed to the states for free.

The medicine is called Evusheld , it is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies. It is given in two consecutive injections, one per antibody.

"Vaccines have proven to be the best defense against COVID-19, but there are immunosuppressed individuals who may not see an increased immune response given by the vaccine and who need a prevention alternative," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for FDA Drug Evaluation and Research.

It should be noted that the drug is not a cure for the virus, it should not be used as a treatment for the disease, and it is not a substitute for the vaccine.

