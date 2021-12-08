Tezos Price Predictions: How Far Can Ubisoft NFTs Take the XTZ Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The wave of non-fungible token (NFT) dominance continues after a new collaboration has the Tezos (CCC: XTZ-USD ) cryptocurrency spiking today. In an announcement trailer released by Ubisoft yesterday, the video game company announced plans to add NFTs, via the Tezos blockchain, for in-game use in one of its biggest franchises. With the XTZ crypto trending up nearly 13% today, Tezos price predictions are hot on the news.

Source: RuskaDesign via Shutterstock

Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will add NFTs in the form of “Digits” that players can collect and wear in-game. While Ubisoft has tossed around a “play-to-earn” scheme for NFTs, this time around it plans on just giving them away. The first batch of Digits will consist of three cosmetic items with minor differences, available throughout December. Each item will be discernible by its engraved serial number and a certificate of ownership on the Tezos blockchain.

The digital items serve a dual purpose for Ubisoft, firstly as a beta run for its large-scale NFT platform, Quartz. By simply signing up for Quartz, users can obtain the first item for free. From there, they can choose to trade NFTs with other eligible players. Digits also function as a profit-bearing mechanism by giving Ubisoft a percentage of some transaction fees.

Ubisoft’s preference for Tezos compared to other crypto options stems from its environmentally friendly process. Given the XTZ crypto’s 40% surge in the 12 hours following in the announcement, the token has reason to be grateful. Ubisoft fans however, are not.

With Tezos currently sitting at $5.52 per coin, let’s see what the experts think about the crypto going forward.

Tezos Price Predictions: Ubisoft Partnership Has Hopes High

Coin Quora reasons the XTZ crypto has plenty of room to run. Should Tezos break through the $5.87 resistance level, the site sees the coin hitting $10 by year end. They predict the coin can optimistically hit $15 in 2022, and as high as $28 in 2023.

Coin Price Forecast is a bit more conservative in their forecasts. They see Tezos ending the year at $5.43, and closing out 2022 at $8.67 for 60% growth. In the long term, they see it perpetually hovering around $13.

Wallet Investor believes Tezos is more immediately excitable. They have a one-year price target of $6.19 per coin, and a five-year forecast of $15.57.

