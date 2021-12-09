Merama, the new Mexican unicorn reaches a valuation of 1,200 million dollars

The startup Merama announced additional financing for $ 60 million to reach a valuation of $ 1.2 billion, making it a unicorn in less than 12 months after it was created.

Cortesía Merama

Founded in December 2020 with dual headquarters in Mexico City and São Paulo, Merama acquires or creates and generates growth in the largest predominantly online brands in Latin America - in addition to the technology and infrastructure to automate and generate scalability in their critical processes. The company typically owns a majority stake in the brands, allowing the brand founders to retain ownership and continue to operate the businesses, while supporting them with their team of e-commerce, working capital and technology experts. .

This capital raise was led by Advent International and Softbank; It is less than 2 months since Merama raised a series B for 225 million dollars with a valuation of 850 million. With these new funds, the company will seek with this capital to launch Merama Labs, a Latin American incubator that will aim to create D2C brands.

"This new financing is a strong affirmation of the Merama strategic business plan: starting with growing leading brands throughout the region and then using the company's infrastructure to launch our own brands in a highly automated way, making capital efficient and focusing with consumers. This vision has achieved great acceptance among our investors and the growth has been much faster than expected, so we have accelerated our plans, "said Sujay Tyle, co-founder and CEO of Merama.

Merama has acquired, developed and automated some of the largest predominantly online sales brands in Latin America. They currently have a portfolio of more than 20 brands and will sell more than $ 250 million worth of products in their first year.

Additionally, Merama announced the addition of two key members to its global executive team: Danilo Ferreira (former CTO of Mandae) as global CTO and Ignacio Nart (former Director of Marketplace at Mercado Libre) as SVP of Private Labels.

Merama has partnered with more than 20 brands and has operations in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.