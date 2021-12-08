Renting with Pets: Pet Rent, Pet Fees & Pet Deposits Explained

Many tenants are pet owners, especially in recent years, in which pet ownership has skyrocketed due to the pandemic. However, the rules regarding pets can sometimes be difficult for both landlords and tenants to grasp. In this quick guide, we’ll cover the basics for both parties involved and clear up some of the confusion regarding pet rent, pet fees and pet deposits.

What Is Pet Rent?

As the name suggests, pet rent is a monthly payment charged by the landlord to a tenant who has pets in addition to their regular rent. This non-refundable fee is charged to cover any potential damage caused to the property, as well as cover up the costs of wear and tear caused by pets. The price of pet rent will vary depending on the size, type and the number of pets a tenant has and can range from $10 to up to $100.

If you’re a renter in Canada, you’re in luck: charging pet rent is prohibited here. Moreover, the Ontario Residential Tenancies Act prohibits “no pets” clauses in rental agreements. Other provinces, such as Alberta or Quebec, give landlords a bit more leeway, so make sure to check the lease and building rules on whether pets are allowed or not.

What Is a Pet Deposit?

Similar to the security deposit, a pet deposit is a one-time, refundable fee charged to cover the cost of property damage caused by a tenant’s pet. However, unlike pet rent, it is paid upfront as a lump sum rather than having it spread out in smaller installments throughout the lease. It is calculated as a percentage of the monthly rent and usually ranges between 40% and 85%.

A pet deposit is used by the landlord to cover things like scratched floors, damaged carpets, broken furniture or appliances, or even damage caused by chewing. However, it cannot be used to pay for wear and tear.

In the U.S., Pet deposit laws vary from state to state. In some cases, no separate pet deposits are allowed. Additionally, some states can cap the pet deposit to a quarter of the month’s rent, while others place the cap at $2,500.

Whether you’re a tenant or a landlord, it’s essential to keep in mind that a pet deposit cannot be non-refundable. As a rule of thumb, the pet deposit should be refunded at the end of the lease, minus any expenses needed to repair the damage caused by the pet.

What Is a Pet Fee?

A pet fee is a one-time, non-refundable fee charged upfront to allow pets on the property and cover any damage they may cause. Some landlords may prefer charging a pet fee rather than a deposit, not necessarily because it’s non-refundable, but because it can also be used to cover wear and tear, such as cleaning the carpets and upholstery after the tenant has moved out.

As a tenant, a pet fee may be off-putting because you can’t get it back, but on the plus side, it’s cheaper than a pet deposit, costing anywhere between $100 and $300.

It’s important to note that, as a landlord, you are not allowed to charge pet rent, fees or deposits for service animals and emotional support animals. This is because these animals are not pets; instead, they play an essential role in helping people with disabilities with their day-to-day needs. However, as a landlord, you can request that the tenant pays for the damage caused by their service animal, should such damage occur.