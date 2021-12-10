The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, United Parcel Service, TotalEnergies, GlaxoSmithKline and Micron

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for Visa, UPS and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, United Parcel Service and TotalEnergies. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+1.3% vs. -18.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Visa continues to benefit from acquisition of Visa Europe, increasing business volumes, investment in digital technology and a solid balance sheet.

Numerous buyouts and alliances that Visa has carried out have not only paved the way for long-term growth but has also been consistently driving revenues. Investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. Backed by its strong cash position, Visa remains committed to boost its shareholder value. High operating expenses and ramped-up client incentives are likely to stress the operating margins though.

United Parcel Service shares have gained +24.2% in the year to date period against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +8.4%. The Zacks analyst appreciates UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even during uncertain times.

UPS paid out dividends worth $3.6 billion even in the coronavirus-ravaged 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, UPS paid out dividends worth $2.6 billion. In August, UPS' board approved a new share repurchase program worth $5 billion, replacing its existing $2.1 billion program. High operating expenses, however, are hurting the bottom line. With rising oil prices, fuel costs have been escalating, flaring up operating expenses in turn.

Shares of TotalEnergies have gained +5.2% in the last six months against the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry’s gain of +3.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that TTE has been gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions.

TotalEnergies continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TTE, however, remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. It operates in certain politically-troubled regions and this might affect profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GlaxoSmithKline and Micron.

