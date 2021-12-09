Crypto.com Coin Helps Its Followers See the Light of Blockchain

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Not too long ago, my initial small-scale investment in Crypto.com Coin (CCC: CRO-USD ) was up 6%, more or less. But in a matter of days, the omicron variant of the coronavirus shook up the cryptocurrency market — along with many other sectors — sending my position into negative territory.

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Yes, I had considered the possibility of such a development. Beyond the omicron situation, Crypto.com Coin had absolutely skyrocketed. So a natural corrective period was more than warranted. Bring in the general fears of an economic slowdown and you get the red ink that you’re seeing now.

Nevertheless, I’m undeterred in my long-term outlook for Crypto.com Coin. Mainly, I find great encouragement in the argument that the community undergirding CRO tokens is an ideal evangelist for blockchain-based projects.

As you know from U.S. history books, evangelicalism in America has a very colorful story. Many decades ago, preacher Billy Sunday epitomized the stereotypical image of faith-based organizational leaders with his fire-and-brimstone sermons. At the time, the fervor and the panic of spending eternity in a warm place brought people to their knees.

However, the fire-and-brimstone approach is what psychologists might refer to as negative reinforcement. As experts state, it’s not always the best method to deal with challenging behavior. I also like this quote: “Negative reinforcement can start a poor performer moving in the right direction, but only positive reinforcement can keep that person going.”

In my view, Crypto.com Coin is exactly this positive reinforcement but for the blockchain.

The Inviting Nature of Crypto.com Coin

When it comes to categorizing cryptos, it seems there are two basic approaches: the Billy Sunday approach and the laughing, smiling Joel Osteen approach. In other words, some blockchain projects seek to disrupt and displace whereas others seek to integrate and incorporate. I perceive Crypto.com Coin to fall into the latter category.

A few months ago, I had a conversation with an evangelical buddy of mine. I hypothesized that historical images like those in Dante’s Inferno contributed to a mischaracterization of perdition, and that the ultimate punishment for evildoers is complete annihilation of even your very existence.

To put it nicely, my buddy was furious. What was the point of having faith?

It got me thinking. In transactions of any nature, you may be pressured or coerced into it or you enter willingly and joyfully. Clearly, my friend does not enjoy his faith. Rather, he tolerates it to acquire what we in the community call “fire insurance.”

But from where I stand, Crypto.com Coin is much more than fire insurance. In some ways, it’s superior to even almighty Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ). Recently, you’ll notice analysts talk about BTC being an inflation hedge — even JPMorgan Chase issued such a statement. Basically, people are pressuring you to buy Bitcoin because the “evil bankers” will destroy your wealth through quantitative easing.

It’s basically Dante’s Inferno, but with Jamie Dimon and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell cackling with their pitch forks.

To be fair, high-pressure tactics can be helpful. Many organizations train evangelicals to gradually turn up the thermostat on particularly stubborn nonbelievers. But again, this points to the theme of negative reinforcement that many cryptos tend to deploy.

In contrast, Crypto.com Coin invites you to the blockchain journey. It’s a business ecosystem that integrates with mainstream establishments, not subvert them.

Unparalleled Branding

Of course, just because CRO-USD may feature an inviting profile does not mean that you should be reckless in your exposure. I heard an early believer in crypto mention that you should only put a small percentage — I think it was 5% or less — of your total portfolio into digital assets.

I think it’s a very wise idea.

Now, out of that small percentage, I’m going to distribute more of my funds toward Crypto.com Coin over the next several years. As I mentioned in a prior InvestorPlace article, the branding advantage that CRO levers is unparalleled.

As an auto racing fan, the CRO project’s sponsorship deal in Formula 1 is massive. With the premiere racing league expanding to multiple venues and countries, it only adds more intrigue to Crypto.com Coin. For basketball fans, the Staples Center naming rights is another groundbreaking showpiece.

What these deals accomplish is a normalization of cryptocurrencies. And through this normalization, the Crypto.com Coin brand would be elevated above several other competing digital assets. It’s risky, no doubt about it. But I gladly accept this invitation.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a LONG position in CRO and BTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Crypto.com Coin Helps Its Followers See the Light of Blockchain appeared first on InvestorPlace.