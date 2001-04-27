Balancing Your Work And Family

Homebased business owners often let their work intrude on family life. Here's how to stop that from happening.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Define your work hours and stick to them.
  • Create a specific work plan for each day.
  • When necessary, keep yourself focused on your work.
  • Set up good support mechanisms-equipment, phone lines, fax machine, an account with a delivery service-so you don't waste time running errands.
  • Take breaks during your workday.
  • When you're finished working at the end of the day, close the door, if you can.
  • Don't talk about business during family time.
  • Schedule quality time with your family.

