Baker Hughes (BKR) Gets Major Contract for Pluto LNG Project

Baker Hughes Company BKR acquired a major contract from Bechtel to supply gas turbines and centrifugal compressors for the Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Western Australia.

- Zacks

Train 2, Pluto LNG’s second train, will be one of the most efficient liquefied natural gas trains in Australia, with an expected capacity of 5 million tons per annum. The project is operated by Australia-based oil and gas company Woodside Energy.

Pluto Train 2 will process natural gas from the offshore Scarborough field. Gas from the Scarborough field is normally low in carbon dioxide, which makes it a striking option for Woodside’s customers seeking user-friendly, low-carbon energy to achieve decarbonization. Pluto LNG facility also features the company’s technology on its first train, which has been operational since 2012.

Baker Hughes’ scope of supply involves six LM6000PF+ aeroderivative gas turbines and 14 centrifugal compressors for the main refrigerant train. It also involves one gas turbine generator along with the existing Train 1 power system. The LM6000PF+ gas turbine provides high performance and flexibility in operations, maximizes efficiency, and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The construction of Pluto Train 2 expands Baker Hughes’ global turbomachinery fleet in LNG operations. Packaging, manufacturing and testing will be carried out at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Florence and Massa, Italy.

Pluto Train 2 will play a key role in the world’s transition to sustainable energy, supporting the rising demand for natural gas, and the need for safe and reliable LNG operations. The latest order adds to Baker Hughes’ leadership position in the LNG industry.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the leading oilfield service providers.

Shares of BKR have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 2.7% compared with the industry’s 6.9% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

