These Are The Top Ten Companies With Net Profit Margin Over 90%

Net profit margin is a crucial financial metric that tells a great deal about a company’s financial position. The net profit margin basically shows how profitable a company is. Companies...

By
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Net profit margin is a crucial financial metric that tells a great deal about a company’s financial position. The net profit margin basically shows how profitable a company is. Companies with a high net profit margin are usually at the top of the list for investors as these companies are less likely to default on loans. Moreover, a company that consistently earns a net profit is also likely to have higher reserves. Let’s take a look at the top ten companies with a net profit margin over 90%.

Top Ten Companies With Net Profit Margin Over 90%

We have used the net profit margin data (from finviz.com) to come up with the top ten companies with a net profit margin over 90%. Following are the top ten companies with a net profit margin over 90%:

  1. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (92.50%)

Founded in 1980, its assets include a net overriding royalty interest out of Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Co. LP and gas leasehold in San Juan Basin. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)'s shares are up more than 130% YTD but are down over 10% in the last month. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a market cap of more than $290 million and its shares are trading around $6.16. It is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

  1. Ellington Financial (93.40%)

Founded in 2007, it is an investment trust that offers investment services. Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) manages securities, loans, real estate debts and mortgage-backed assets. Its shares are up more than 18% YTD but are down over 2% in the last month. Ellington Financial has a market cap of more than $1 billion and its shares are trading around $17.55. It is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Conn.

  1. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (93.60%)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust that aims to offer common shareholders with current income that is exempt from federal and California income taxes. Its shares are up more than 1% YTD but are down over 5% in the last month. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a market cap of more than $648 million and its shares are trading around $13.46.

  1. MV Oil Trust (93.80%)

Founded in 2007, this company gets royalty interests from mature oil and gas properties of MV Partners, located in Colorado and Kansas. MV Partners is a private company that explores, produces, gathers, aggregates and sells oil and natural gas. Its shares are up more than 170% YTD but are down over 2% in the last month. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) has a market cap of more than $99 million and its shares are trading around $8.48.

  1. BRT Apartments (93.90%)

Founded in 1972, it is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) properties include Avondale Station, Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments and more. Its shares are up over 28% YTD but are down almost 2% in the last one month. BRT Apartments has a market cap of more than $360 million and its shares are trading around $19.48. It is headquartered in Great Neck, N.Y.

  1. Mesabi Trust (93.90%)

Founded in 1961, this company collects and distributes royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine near Babbitt. Its shares are down over 15% YTD and almost 1% in the last one month. Mesabi Trust has a market cap of more than $310 million and its shares are trading around $23.72. It is headquartered in New York.

  1. TCG BDC (94.30%)

Founded in 2012, it is a specialty finance company focusing on middle-market companies. TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group. Its shares are up over 36% YTD. TCG BDC has a market cap of more than $750 million and its shares are trading around $13.99.

  1. Goldman Sachs BDC (95.30%)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) invests in U.S. middle market companies. It primarily invests in companies operating in the field of information technology, software, health technology and textiles. Its shares are up almost 1% YTD. Goldman Sachs BDC has a market cap of more than $1.90 billion and its shares are trading around $19.11.

  1. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (96.10%)

Founded in 2013, it is a business development firm that specializes in investments in growth stage firms. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) also offers debt financing to venture growth space firms. Its shares are up more than 32% YTD but are down over 7% in the last month. TriplePoint Venture has a market cap of more than $540 million and its shares are trading around $17.24. It is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.

  1. Shell Midstream Partners (97.80%)

Founded in 2014, this company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its shares are up more than 14% YTD but are down over 6% in the last month. Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has a market cap of more than $4.6 billion and its shares are trading around $11.55. It is headquartered in Houston.

