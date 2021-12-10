Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Electronics Stocks With Bright Industry Prospects to Watch

The Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry players, A, AME and TER, are poised well to benefit from 5G prospects and the ongoing work-from-home trend.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Electronics – Testing Equipment industry has been benefiting from 5G-related growth opportunities, strengthening automation drive, and learn-from-home and work-from-home trends. Strong recovery in the automotive sector remains a tailwind for the industry players. The growing adoption of software-enabled testing instruments and devices remains another positive. Industry participants like Agilent Technologies A, AMETEK AME and Teradyne TER are well-poised to benefit from the aforesaid factors.

- Zacks


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

AMETEK, Inc. (AME): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

This is Why HP (HPQ) is a Great Dividend Stock

Stocks

AMCR or ATR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Stocks

MARUY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

U.S. Inflation Jumped 6.8% in November, Fastest Rate Since 1982

Cristian Bustos

Metaverso

The future of NFTs in Latin America is in gaming and the metaverse. Take advantage of business on the blockchain from now on.

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río

Growth Strategies

How to Determine Your Customers' Lifetime Value and Take Your Brand to the Top

Farhana Rahman

Farhana Rahman

Read More