Public School System Invests In A Sign-A-Rama Franchise

April 30, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Detroit-Sign-A-Rama has partnered with Detroit Northern Senior High School, with a portion of a five-year grant from the WK Kellogg Foundation, for the school to own and operate a Sign-A-Rama on the school's campus. The store, which will operate its lab and sales area from within the school, will celebrate its grand opening May 10.

"We believe this is a franchise first," said Ray Titus, president of the sign franchise. "This entrepreneurship program is based on the very principles we teach and encourage in our own entrepreneurial franchisees."

Sign-A-Rama would like to use Detroit Northern Senior High School as a model for inner-city school systems throughout the United States and plans to offer this franchise program to other schools. "We are committed to this program and it will succeed," said Titus.

Owning and operating the Sign-A-Rama franchise is an extension of the entrepreneurship program already in place at the school. "Students participating in the program will have the opportunity to be a part of an international exchange program and work at other Sign-A-Rama stores located in the U.S. and 20 countries around the world, including England, Australia, South Africa and Canada," explained Sammie Harris, Detroit Northern's principal. "For most of our children, this is an exciting opportunity they might not receive in other programs of this kind. We are very proud to be part of this initiative." -Sign-A-Rama