Flux Price Predictions: Where Will Web 3.0 Crypto Hopes Take FLUX?

Web 3.0 crypto projects are growing increasing popular, entering the mainstream as the Web 2.0 era continues to show chinks in its armor. First, there was Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ: FB ) rebrand. More recently, the issues of large-scale reliance on Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Web Services platform which revealed themselves when AWS suffered an outage on Tuesday. Flux (CCC: FLUX-USD ) is now one of the hottest cryptos as it presents a decentralized alternative to AWS. As Web 3.0 projects continue to take over, investors are becoming more interested in Flux price predictions.

The Flux network presents users with a robust ecosystem of blockchain as a service products. These products are essentially the decentralized version of software as a service, infrastructure as a service and platform as a service suites.

Using Flux, one is able to do almost anything they can do through AWS. However, users also get the added security and privacy inherent with blockchain technology.

Flux Leads the Charge on Blockchain as a Service Projects

Flux’s platform revolves around two major tools, FluxOS and FluxNodes. FluxOS is a dedicated operating system through which users, be it individuals or corporations, can take advantage of Flux’s storage and app hosting. FluxNodes, then, are the worker bees which keep apps running at all times, anywhere in the world. Any holder of FLUX coins can be a FluxNode operator, supplying data and servers through which the apps operate. Since anybody can operate a FluxNode, they are present all over the world, ensuring worldwide connectivity.

The FLUX coin fuels the entire ecosystem. It is a proof-of-work coin, mineable by anybody with the hardware necessary. Users can earn passive income by mining for this coin. Or, they can stake their FLUX holdings across a number of exchanges who partner with the network like PancakeSwap (CCC: CAKE-USD ) or Uniswap (CCC: UNI-USD ). The network is obviously robust; in addition to products mentioned, the network is also birthing tools like a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for community-led governance and a bridge to move data to and from the Flux chain with ease.

Flux Price Predictions Heat Up Amidst Push for Web 3.0

It’s these many tools and products that make the Flux network a force to be reckoned with among cloud computing plays like AWS or Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Cloud. Importantly, investors are taking note too. In the first week of October, trading volume averaged about $1 million worth of FLUX per day across exchanges. In the first week of December, that volume is ramping up to a whopping $13 million. At its current price of $1.24, the coin is up 240% from early October.

Will Flux withstand the test of time and remain among the leaders of Web 3.0? Let’s take a look at some Flux price predictions and see what analysts are thinking:

DigitalCoinPrice believes the FLUX coin is going to finish out 2021 with some more gains. The outlet is targeting a price of $1.84 for the coin. By the end of 2022, the site expects it to grow to $2.22.

WalletInvestor has big expectations for FLUX through the next 12 months. The site anticipates a price of $2.98 for the crypto by December 2022.

Gov Capital is not as bullish as the rest. The site is among the few anticipating losses for FLUX in 2022. Its price prediction for next December stands at 90 cents.

