Elon Musk-graded exam sells for $ 7,753

Before being a billionaire businessman, Elon Musk studied and worked as a professor's assistant at the University of Pennsylvania. Part of her job was to help grade assignments that were turned in during the semester. Recently, one of the essays that Musk rated with comments was auctioned, the final buyer paid $ 7,753 (approximately 161,894 Mexican pesos) for the work.

Brian Thompson, the author of the essay that was sold, was studying at the same time as Musk. According to Thompson's account, he does not remember meeting the founder of Tesla at that time or having him as an assistant to his teacher. He says that he found his work by chance, he had saved it for the respect and affection he had for the teacher who taught the class.

The mogul was studying physical economics and working with Myles Bass, a highly respected academic who passed away in 2010. Thompson decided to auction off one of his installments from the class he took decades ago. This one had been qualified by Musk, the papers do not contain his full name, but are signed with his initials, "EM".

In the work, Thompson had used a phrase that could be considered vulgar within the academic environment, the student wrote “when the shit hits the fan” ( when the shit hits the fan ), a phrase that is used to say that a situation got out of control. Musk underlined this sentence, noted "graphic" as a comment, and downgraded his rating by two points.