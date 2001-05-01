Days Inn Selects MyAdGuys To Provide Franchisees Web-Based Marketing Resource

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Parsippany, New Jersey-Days Inn Worldwide recently announced an agreement with MyAdGuys to provide Days Inn franchisees with an Internet-based service to customize their ads, fliers, rack cards, brochures and even billboards at the click of a mouse.

Franchisees will access the MyAdGuys service through their Days Inn intranet portal. There they can select from a library of company marketing materials in template form to customize each advertisement or collateral piece for their hotels at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising agency services. The program goes live this summer.

"I am excited about the potential of MyAdGuys as a cost-effective way for Days Inn franchisees to create professional marketing pieces," said Nancy Poor, Days Inn's vice president of marketing. According to Poor, franchisees can save 90 percent using the MyAdGuys service compared with using a traditional agency. -MyAdGuys

