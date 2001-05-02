Burger King To Change Menu With Expanded Value Meals

Chicago-Burger King Corp. said that it will expand its bundled menu offerings with additional sizing and stronger promotion of its popular Value Meals, beginning with a new national program called "Make It A Meal for 99 Cents."

Burger King said it's focusing on a series of Value Meals that feature Burger King's flame-broiled Whopper sandwich line. The new three-tiered Value Meal program, which adds the large size of the company's existing medium- and king-size meal offerings, includes a permanent change to the menu boards at Burger King's 8,300 U.S. restaurants, the company told Reuters. The boards will now clearly post the pricing for each Value Meal size.

The new effort, designed to more clearly outline meal options for the customer, is expected to boost Burger King's sales, which this year have flagged in the highly competitive U.S. market.

"What we wanted to do was really give consumers more choices, to make it easier for them to buy the Value Meal that's appropriate for their appetite," said Dana Frydman, Burger King's senior director of product marketing.

During the four-week introductory promotion, customers who buy any sandwich from the Whopper line can get a medium-sized value meal for only 99 cents beyond the sandwich's recommended pricing, a 50-cents saving over the meal's typical pricing.

The company also announced that it's unlikely to use price cuts as a marketing ploy and will instead focus on the attributes of its flagship Whopper sandwich.

"I'm not typically a fan of deep discounting as a pricing strategy," Chris Clouser, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Burger King, told Reuters. "Deep discounting is not the long-term solution." -Reuters

