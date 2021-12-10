Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) closed at $30.70, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Albertsons Companies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.96 billion, up 3.58% from the year-ago period.

ACI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $69.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.06% and +0.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.05, which means Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

