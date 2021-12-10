Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $28.01, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 1.42% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.85% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Omega Healthcare Investors as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.05 million, up 2.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of +4.02% and +20.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. Omega Healthcare Investors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.31.

Investors should also note that OHI has a PEG ratio of 5.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

