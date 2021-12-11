How Do NFTs Work and Is It the Best Time to Invest in Them?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are units of electronic data that cannot be replaced with something identical. NFTs can be associated with photos, videos, audio, and other forms of digital data, and they are backed by blockchain technology.

Here, Samuel Cardillo explains more about this relatively recent phenomenon in the financial and tech world.

Samuel Cardillo is a leading IT expert who is currently the CTO of RTFKT Studios. He is convinced that the future of finance lies in NFTs, which are traded digitally in a way similar to that of fine art in the non-electronic world. Cardillo considers this to be an ideal time to invest in NFTs. “With the market growing rapidly at the moment, this is an excellent opportunity to buy into something likely to gain additional value,” he said.

Born in Belgium in 1995, Samuel Cardillo has a natural ability for computing and had produced his own website by the time he was eight years old. Throughout his years in the industry, he has worked in many roles, including assisting the US Department of Defense. His focus is gradually shifting to NFTs and space exploration, both of which he sees as pivotal as we move into a new era.

In summary, NFTs are unique, tradable, digital items. The popularity of NFTs has risen dramatically in the last couple of years, making it an excellent time to invest in them today. Samuel Cardillo agrees that now is the time to get involved in this transformational commodity.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.