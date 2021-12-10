Shiba Inu Oshiverse Announcement Turns the SHIB Crypto Into a Metaverse Play

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) is not playing a game, or is it? After leading the pupcoin charge through the latter half of 2021, the SHIB token is a lot higher in value than it was at the beginning of the year. Yet, the crypto needs something to spice things up and remain both trendy and on-brand. Investors are pleased to see the SHIB crypto will be able to retain that balance; a Shiba Inu Oshiverse announcement today shows the token is not just another pupcoin but a metaverse play as well.

Source: Shutterstock

Shiba Inu has been kicking around ways to beef up its ecosystem since mid-summer. In the second half of the year, it launched its own decentralized exchange (dex) called ShibaSwap; meanwhile, it continues to find its token listed across more and more exchanges around the world, broadly increasing exposure. It is now even partnering up with retail trader favorite AMC (NYSE: AMC ) to allow SHIB as a movie ticket payment method.

What’s next, then? Well, developers have obviously been taking note of the biggest blockchain tech of recent months. Following in the footsteps of networks like Polygon (CCC: MATIC-USD ), which has exploded in recent weeks, it is creating its own layer-2 solution. The Shibarium layer-2 projects will allow Shiba Inu to have its own blockchain, vastly increasing the potential for future growth.

Now, a new project, the Oshiverse, stands to be one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by Shiba Inu developers. Planned for launch on the layer-2 Shibarium chain, the Shiba Inu Oshiverse will help the token compete in a new and booming crypto niche. This morning, developers are invigorating investors as they announce the gaming studio that will help develop the metaverse.

Shiba Inu Oshiverse Gets Triple-A Video Game Developer

Late November saw Shiba Inu announce its intention to step into the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming and metaverse spaces. However, since then, developers have refused to take their foot off of the gas. Their appointment of William Volk to the leadership role of the Shiba Games studio has investors’ interest. Now, its announcement about the Shiba Inu Oshiverse is causing even more excitement.

Shiba Inu leaders are announcing on Twitter this morning that Playside Studios will lead development of the Oshiverse. The Australian game maker specializes in mobile and virtual reality titles; given William Volk’s history as a mobile developer for Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI ), this makes total sense.

Metaverse cryptos are on a meteoric rise in the midst of tech giants adopting metaverse platforms. Facebook’s rebrand to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ) evidences the size and potential of this industry; many companies see the virtual space as the next step for social media. SHIB’s adoption of this technology allows it to compete with other metaverse tokens like Decentraland (CCC: MANA-USD ) and Axie Infinity (CCC: AXS-USD ); tokens like these two have seen multi-hundred or even thousand-percent gains in recent months.

The post Shiba Inu Oshiverse Announcement Turns the SHIB Crypto Into a Metaverse Play appeared first on InvestorPlace.