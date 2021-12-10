Polkadot Price Predictions: How High Can the DOT Crypto Go By 2030?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Polkadot (CCC: DOT-USD ) has seen its token price rise by over 850% since its inception in the spring of 2020. However, prices have fallen by 23% the past week as the crypto world experiences another downturn. Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) has declined by 13% during the same period. As of now, Polkadot is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, boasting a $25.9 billion valuation. Given the recent momentum, investors are interested in Polkadot price predictions.

Source: shutterstock.com/nurionstd

According to the official website, Polkadot “enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives you the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network.”

Additionally, Polkadot has launched its anticipated Polkadot Parachain. The Parachain is composed of individual blockchains that “integrate into the main Polkadot Relay Chain via ‘slots’ and are interoperable with each other through bridges.” Individuals or corporations can compete to win these slots through an auction system by staking DOT tokens. The auction system recently had its fourth auction, which was won by Parallel Finance. Furthermore, the auction saw more than 30,000 contributors stake a combined total of 10.75 million DOT tokens worth $306 million. Parallel Finance will receive its lease on the slot on Dec. 17, with ownership lasting until Oct. 20, 2023. Contributors will receive an estimated 25 PARA tokens for every DOT token staked.

Crypto analysts have high expectations for the DOT crypto moving forward. Let’s take a look at what they think about DOT prices nine years in the future.

Polkadot Price Predictions for 2030

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction has a price prediction of $1,578.92 . Impressively, this implies a massive upside of 5,872% from current prices. The estimate was made by its proprietary algorithm based on historical data.

PricePrediction has a price prediction of $763.52. This implies an upside of 2,028%. Additionally, this prediction comes from the team’s technical analysis.

Finally, Coin Price Forecast has a price prediction of $122.31. This prediction represents an upside of 362%. The prediction is based on “deep learning technology” that takes into account time-series data, media news, coin events and volume.

On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Polkadot Price Predictions: How High Can the DOT Crypto Go By 2030? appeared first on InvestorPlace.