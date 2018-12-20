No money for Christmas presents? These gifts also bring happiness

We have corrupted the meaning of Christmas. We turn a tradition that invites reflection and personal renewal into a circus of expense and materialism, which, far from bringing us peace and happiness, generates stress, anxiety and a lot of debt. With the Good End in Mexico and Black Friday in the United States, the time of year officially started when we literally go out to buy happiness, or in other words, Christmas gifts.

And although most believe or affirm that happiness cannot be bought, the reality is that we behave as if we could actually find it in stores. For us and for others. Ah! I forgot about Cyber Monday . Before heading to Christmas shopping, let's review a little what science has discovered about money, consumption, and happiness.

Can money buy happiness? The answer is it depends. When money is not enough to meet basic needs such as food, house, education, clothing, or health, then it is an important element to live happily. But once the basics are covered, the extra money doesn't necessarily make for more happiness.

Material gifts produce short-term satisfaction, because we get used to them quickly and they have an effervescent effect on happiness. On the contrary, generating the money we need to make purchases requires long hours of hard work. The return on investment is very low. What if we find alternatives to give gifts that have a greater impact on happiness and a lesser impact on our budget?

I share some ideas with you.

Spend your money on experiences. Give the gift of an experience that involves doing more than having . For example, a walk, a dinner, a class, a trip to the stadium, a concert, books to read. Laughter, anecdotes and emotions are relived when we remember them or see the photos.

Share gratitude. Many times we break our heads wondering what to give to our loved ones. Today I realize how difficult it is to find a material gift for those who have everything. How about writing a thank you letter better? How about taking the time to let them know how much we love them, listing the many qualities we admire in them? How would it be to recognize the contribution they make in our lives?

I started to think about the memories I have of Christmas and there is not one of what they gave me. I only remember clearly my mom baking cookies and me putting my hands in the dough, my dad leaning out the window ready to warn us if the reindeer passed by, the advent wreath that came to Christmas with its 4 uneven candles. I also remember how much fun my brothers and I had injecting wine into the turkey on the night of the 23rd, the smell of food that flooded the whole house since the morning of the 24th, the music, the table set, the reheating.

No matter how hard I search, I cannot find anything salvageable material in my memories. What remains in the heart is what we live, how we live it and with whom we live it.